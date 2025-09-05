Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 815,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,616 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $139,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $5,951,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 151,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 129,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,176,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 66.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $280,143,000 after buying an additional 668,320 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $192.35 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.46 and a 200-day moving average of $185.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares in the company, valued at $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,648 shares of company stock worth $83,548,499. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

