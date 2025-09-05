Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,947,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,942,000 after buying an additional 35,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.