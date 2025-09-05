Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 297,561 Linde PLC $LIN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 297,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,556,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Linde at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 75.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $295,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $345,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $472.39 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.31 and a 200-day moving average of $462.33. The firm has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

