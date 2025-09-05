NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $74,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,179,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,742,000 after purchasing an additional 548,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

NYSE:IBM opened at $247.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.34 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

