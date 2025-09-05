C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 78.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,004 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $22,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Boston Partners acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $234,304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 784,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,292,000 after purchasing an additional 463,216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7,706.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 449,034 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,825,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after purchasing an additional 396,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,413.24. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $127.84 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

