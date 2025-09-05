19,070 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Acquired by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,182,000. ServiceNow accounts for 1.9% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.3%

ServiceNow stock opened at $898.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $938.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,353,394.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,744.15. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

