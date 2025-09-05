K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,926,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 561,563 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,061 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,951,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,022,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 603,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,243,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after buying an additional 5,871,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Kinross Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

