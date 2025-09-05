Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84,870 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,210 shares of company stock worth $41,742,155 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $232.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.51 and its 200-day moving average is $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $232.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

