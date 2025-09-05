Night Owl Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.1% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,108,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 697,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,741,000 after buying an additional 139,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Shares of TSM opened at $235.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

