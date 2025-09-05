Night Owl Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,476 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 7.0% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,622,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18,562.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,323,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,733,000 after buying an additional 14,246,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $786,942,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $232.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,210 shares of company stock worth $41,742,155 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

