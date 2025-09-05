Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 7,628 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $28,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

