Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Purchases 360,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 128.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 494,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,321,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,570,000 after buying an additional 263,134 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.2% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 187,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 425,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $232.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total transaction of $122,274.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,137.64. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,742,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

