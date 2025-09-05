Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Boosts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $24,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after purchasing an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 628,458 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of GE stock opened at $281.93 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $282.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

