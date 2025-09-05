Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.8% of Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10,369.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,873,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,783,000 after buying an additional 1,855,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $2,502,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,812,423.83. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,884 shares of company stock worth $32,363,889. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

