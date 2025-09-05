Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,263 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,359,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 223,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 119,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.2% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 58,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 480,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after purchasing an additional 88,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average of $148.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

