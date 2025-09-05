Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,195,725,000 after buying an additional 289,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,226,000 after acquiring an additional 192,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,727,000 after purchasing an additional 533,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $348.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

