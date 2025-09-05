Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $124.01 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $124,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $303.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $304.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

