Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 30,523 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

