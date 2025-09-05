National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.38.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,982,763 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $489.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

