Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Takes $29.36 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,359,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.0%

Chevron stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

