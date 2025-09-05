Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Zscaler worth $107,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 748,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,493,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,392,338.30. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $268.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.52, a PEG ratio of 250.14 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

