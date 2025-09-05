Crh Plc $CRH Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 58,695.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826,179 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CRH were worth $249,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 86.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $114.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

