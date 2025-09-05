Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 14,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of MasTec worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MasTec by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 109,794 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MasTec by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.81.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial set a $209.00 price target on MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

