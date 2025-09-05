Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Samsara also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.110-0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on IOT shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

IOT opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. Samsara has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 40,320 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,435,795.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 984,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,052,596.67. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 30,145 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,072,257.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 597,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,267,374.14. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,910,783 shares of company stock worth $111,188,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $13,464,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Samsara by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

