Interval Partners LP Acquires Shares of 34,872 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 151,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 129,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,176,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,392 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $280,143,000 after buying an additional 668,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $192.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total value of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 206,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,674.44. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,648 shares of company stock valued at $83,548,499. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

