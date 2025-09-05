Eventide Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $153.13 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

