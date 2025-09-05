Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,358 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 0.9% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Tractor Supply worth $229,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock worth $12,071,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.