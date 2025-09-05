Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,569 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.1% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $281,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $12,296,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 156,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 220.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 622,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 427,982 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $3,191,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,680.09. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839,614 shares of company stock worth $724,163,153. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

