Jentner Corp Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Jentner Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Jentner Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,680,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,308,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 942,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

