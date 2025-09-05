New England Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naman Capital Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Naman Capital Ltda now owns 558,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,759,000 after purchasing an additional 325,240 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 261,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,887 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 149,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.41.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

