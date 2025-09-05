Ionic Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX makes up 0.2% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $121,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,913,000 after buying an additional 937,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 451,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,925,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNX opened at $149.08 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $153.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,722.05. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,568.45. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $9,115,025 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

