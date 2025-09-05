Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Acquires 243,000 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,581,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up about 1.6% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $86,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3,876.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 225,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 282.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

