Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Purchased by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,828 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,827 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $148.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $149.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

