WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Shares Down 40% – Here’s What Happened

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 40% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 210,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 59,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

WesCan Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.09.

About WesCan Energy

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

