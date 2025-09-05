Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 140,000 The Trade Desk $TTD

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,000. Trade Desk comprises 0.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.92 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

