Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 7,778 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $21,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in STERIS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in STERIS by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in STERIS by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,564,000 after buying an additional 50,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of STE stock opened at $243.32 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

