Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 433,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

