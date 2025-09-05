Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 158,317 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,317 shares during the period. Gen Digital accounts for about 0.2% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Gen Digital worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gen Digital by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gen Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Gen Digital Trading Down 0.4%

GEN stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.