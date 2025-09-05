Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,163 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 518,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,823,000 after acquiring an additional 89,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,278,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 468,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $380.47 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $436.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.21, for a total value of $1,269,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,916.65. The trade was a 38.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,181 shares of company stock valued at $35,204,369 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

