National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 120,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 230,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $236.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.45 and a 200-day moving average of $213.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $240.11.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.