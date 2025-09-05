National Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 414 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.