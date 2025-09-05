National Wealth Management Group LLC Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

National Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,814,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 371,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $351,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.8% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 315.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 167,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,707,000 after purchasing an additional 127,376 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $955.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $962.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $978.32. The company has a market cap of $423.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $867.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

In related news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total value of $3,008,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,705,164.11. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,147 shares of company stock worth $8,039,440. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

