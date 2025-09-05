Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after acquiring an additional 425,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $535,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $41.38 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

