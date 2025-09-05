Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,049 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naman Capital Ltda boosted its stake in Alphabet by 103.6% in the first quarter. Naman Capital Ltda now owns 34,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 71.7% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd now owns 641,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 494,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,321,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,570,000 after acquiring an additional 263,134 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.31.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7%

GOOGL opened at $232.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,210 shares of company stock worth $41,742,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

