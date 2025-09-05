Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,450 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

