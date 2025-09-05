Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Position in EQT Corporation $EQT

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 197.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Stock Up 0.5%

EQT stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

