Reviewing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 1 21 2 3.04 Gulfport Energy 0 0 5 1 3.17

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $193.17, suggesting a potential upside of 35.33%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $221.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.23%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 27.25% 9.48% 5.63% Gulfport Energy -9.14% 18.89% 11.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Gulfport Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $11.07 billion 3.73 $3.34 billion $14.07 10.14 Gulfport Energy $958.13 million 3.22 -$261.39 million ($7.18) -24.44

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns and operates midstream infrastructure assets, in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves comprising 8 MMbbl oil and 22 MMBbl NGL, and 1,550 Bcf natural gas. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

