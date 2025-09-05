Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,436,000 after buying an additional 330,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,319,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $464.01 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $465.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.