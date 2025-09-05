Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 94,200 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 122.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $53,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $252.69 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $236.67 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.61 and a 200 day moving average of $298.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.76.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

