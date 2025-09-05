Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $23.84 Million Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,475,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total value of $4,646,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,310. The trade was a 48.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,932 shares of company stock worth $96,378,273. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,281.38 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,484.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,417.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

